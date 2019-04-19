Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expects to return after minimum

Pedroia (knee) doesn't believe he'll need anything longer than a minimum 10-day stay on the injured list, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

It's certainly a positive that Pedroia is relatively unconcerned, but there's no guarantee the Red Sox feel the same way. The fact that he lasted just eight days into his return from knee surgery before needing to head back to the injured list with new knee troubles is certainly discouraging, though tests did confirm that the veteran avoided a serious injury.