Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Faces no restrictions

Pedroia said Friday, "I don't have any restrictions right now. I just have to be smart," Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said earlier this week the team is hoping for a 120-game workload from Pedroia in 2019, after he was sidelined for all but three games last season because of two left knee surgeries. According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, the veteran second baseman also indicated he will need to wear a brace, with his first real test coming up shortly with spring training games set to kick off next week.