Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Future remains uncertain
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the club is "hopeful Pedroia (knee) will be ready" for spring training but admitted that he's unsure at this point, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.
Pedroia only managed to play in three games for the Red Sox this season due to lingering left knee inflammation. He initially tried to return in May -- which is when he played in three contests over a four-day span -- following knee surgery in October of 2017, but then immediately suffered a setback and underwent another procedure in July to remove scar tissue. Manager Alex Cora stated in September that there wasn't enough time for Pedroia to get back into game shape and record meaningful at-bats since the minor-league season was coming to a close, which took the second baseman out of the running for a spot on the postseason roster.
