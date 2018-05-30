Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets breather Wednesday
Pedroia is not is Wednesay's lineup against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Pedroia is slated to get his second day off over the last three games. The Red Sox are likely taking it easy with him, as Pedroia just returned to action Saturday after missing significant time recovering from knee surgery. Brock Holt will get the nod at second base and is slated to bat sixth.
