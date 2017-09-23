Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets day off Saturday

Pedroia is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox continue to manage Pedroia's sore left knee, so he'll get the day off as Brock Holt steps in to start at the keystone. The veteran second baseman has played just 12 innings at second base over the past eight games, and seeing as he's been plagued by knee issues all summer, the Red Sox may continue to monitor his workload in Cincinnati -- given there's no DH available -- to keep him fresh for the playoffs.