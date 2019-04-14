Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets look in leadoff spot

Pedroia will serve as Boston's designated hitter and leadoff man in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Pedroia's move to the top of the lineup will likely just be a one-off arrangement with normal table setter Andrew Benintendi getting a maintenance day. Since returning from the 10-day injured list April 9, Pedroia has appeared in three games, going 2-for-11 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.