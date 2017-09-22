Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Getting limited innings in field

Pedroia has played just 12 innings at second base over the past eight games as the Red Sox look to manage his sore left knee, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Pedroia was kept off the turf in Tampa Bay last weekend, playing exclusively at designated hitter. To complicate matters, he fouled a ball off his nose earlier this week. The Red Sox are managing Pedroia to keep him relevant through the end of the season and the playoffs. As such, the Red Sox may not push him too hard this weekend when they play in Cincinnati, without the luxury of the DH. If Pedroia is rested at all this weekend, Brock Holt will likely fill in at a second base.