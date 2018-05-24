Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: 'Good chance' to return over weekend

Manager Alex Cora said there's a "good chance" Pedroia (knee) is activated from the 10-day disabled list over the weekend, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia played seven innings at second base for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday with no issues. He's scheduled to do the same Thursday, and if all goes well it sounds like he'll be cleared to rejoin the Red Sox prior to their upcoming series against the Braves, which begins on Friday. The veteran second baseman has been sidelined all season while recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in October of 2017.