Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Heads to bench Monday

Pedroia is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It's suspected that Pedroia's absence is strictly maintenance-related after the Boston captain played nine innings in the field both of the past two days in his first action of the season with the big club following a lengthy recovery from left knee surgery. Pedroia should return to the starting nine Tuesday, but Eduardo Nunez will get the nod at the keystone and hit sixth in the series opener.