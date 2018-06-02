Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Heads to DL with knee inflammation

Pedroia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with left knee inflammation, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The move is retroactive to May 30, so Pedroia could return as early as June 9 against the White Sox. While a healthy Pedroia is typically a pretty useful player in fantasy, age seems to have caught up to him from a health standpoint. Eduardo Nunez should take over the everyday duties at the keystone.