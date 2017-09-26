Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Held out Tuesday

Pedroia is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

Pedroia will start on the bench for a second straight contest and the third time in four games. He experienced some renewed knee soreness over the weekend, and while he was able to play nine innings Sunday, he hasn't started either of the previous two games, indicating he may still be managing some pain. He'll remain a day-to-day case; Deven Marrero will draw another start at the keystone in his place.