Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Hits in cage Friday
Pedroia (knee) was able to hit in the batting cage prior to Friday's game against the Orioles, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.
Pedroia steadily continues to ramp up his recovery following some sprints Tuesday and directional drills the day before. There still hasn't been a definitive timetable for the second baseman's return, but his opportunity to go on a rehab assignment keeps dwindling as the minor-league season winds down. Eduardo Nunez continues to man the keystone until he's able to rejoin the club.
