Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Hits outside Wednesday

Pedroia (knee) hit outside and did some running Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia continues to gradually ramp up his baseball activities as he looks to return after a brief stay on the injured list. The veteran infielder will be eligible for activation Monday, should he prove ready. Michael Chavis is starting at the keystone in his place Wednesday.

