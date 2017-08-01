Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Hopes to be activated after 10-day minimum

The Red Sox are hopeful Pedroia (knee) will be ready to return from the disabled list after the minimum 10-day stay, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

This is encouraging news, as it appears that Pedroia's injury isn't anything overly serious. Barring any setbacks, the hope is that he'll return August 8 against the Rays. Eduardo Nunez will continue to fill in for him at second base until then, leaving Rafael Devers to man the hot corner.