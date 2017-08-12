Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Hopes to return this season
Pedroia (knee) said he hopes to return this season, but there is no timetable for his return, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia, who was placed on the DL for the second time this month with left knee inflammation Saturday, reportedly needs to undergo surgery similar to the operation he underwent this past offseason, but will try to work with doctors to play through it. The veteran second baseman has been dealing with the ailment since Manny Machado slid into it during a game back in April, yet still boasts an impressive .303 batting average and 54 RBI this season. Eduardo Nunez will continue seeing an everyday role at second base in his absence.
