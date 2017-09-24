Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: In Sunday's lineup

Pedroia (knee) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox had planned on having Pedroia return to the lineup Sunday after giving him a day to rest his sore knee, and those plans will come to fruition as he's starting a second base and hitting second. Pedroia has played in 15 months during the month of September. In that time he's hit .269 with a .704 OPS.