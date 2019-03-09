Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Increasing workload

Pedroia will start at second base Saturday against the Mets, Mark Feisand of MLB.com reports.

This will be Pedroia's second spring appearance after missing nearly 10 months due to knee surgery. He played two innings Thursday and is expected to increase that workload by an inning Saturday. The Red Sox aren't concerned about how may at-bats he gets, as Pedroia can always compete in the minor-league games once they begin next week.