Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Increasing workload
Pedroia will start at second base Saturday against the Mets, Mark Feisand of MLB.com reports.
This will be Pedroia's second spring appearance after missing nearly 10 months due to knee surgery. He played two innings Thursday and is expected to increase that workload by an inning Saturday. The Red Sox aren't concerned about how may at-bats he gets, as Pedroia can always compete in the minor-league games once they begin next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...