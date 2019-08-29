Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Joins team for visit

Pedroia (knee) visited teammates Tuesday, hobbling on crutches after undergoing surgery on his left knee, the Associated Press reports.

Pedroia, who underwent a procedure three weeks ago, said he'll remain on crutches for the next two weeks before beginning a 12-week program to strengthen his quadriceps and calf. After that, he'll have a better idea if baseball is in his future.

