Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Knee soreness acts up
Pedroia is not in the lineup Saturday against the Reds because his knee acted up in Friday's contest, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Pedroia has been managing left knee soreness all month, and while he was originally expected to play Saturday, the Red Sox decided to give him the day off after he experienced increased soreness following Friday's contest. The good news is the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as he's receiving treatment and is expected to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale. In the meantime, Brock Holt is starting in his place at second base.
