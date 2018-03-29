Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Lands on DL
Pedroia (knee) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Unsurprisingly, Pedroia will begin the 2018 campaign on the shelf after undergoing knee surgery in October. The 34-year-old has been participating in some fielding and hitting drills this spring, but remains unlikely to return to the keystone at the major-league level until mid-May. Expect to see Eduardo Nunez man second base regularly during his absence.
