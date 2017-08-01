Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Lands on DL

Pedroia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left knee inflammation, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia was examined by a specialist, who apparently deemed his ailment serious enough to warrant a trip to the DL. The move is retroactive to July 29, so he'll be eligible to return next Tuesday if he's ready, though the Red Sox may choose to hold him out slightly longer as a precaution. A clearer timetable for his return should become available once he works back into baseball activities. In the meantime, Eduardo Nunez will fill in for him at second base, opening up a spot for Rafael Devers to start at third base.