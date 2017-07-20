Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Launches three-run homer
Pedroia went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.
The 33-year-old has been on quite a run since the All-Star break, hitting safely in all eight games (14-for-34) with two homers and 11 RBI in that span. Pedroia managed just four homers during the entire first half, but he's on pace for the second-highest RBI total of his career and his strikeout rate is the lowest among qualified hitters.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets breather in first half of doubleheader•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Pops third homer Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Leads Boston to victory•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Significant return to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Back in action Friday•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...