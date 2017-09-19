Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Leaves after fouling ball off face

Pedroia was replaced at second base by Brock Holt on Monday after fouling a ball off his face, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

The extent of the injury isn't clear, but he was attended to by trainers before the Red Sox decided to remove him from the game. Consider him day-to-day until the Red Sox are able to perform all the tests they need to, including a potential concussion test.