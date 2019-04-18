Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Likely headed to IL

Pedroia (knee) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

While it's been confirmed that Pedroia avoided a significant injury to his surgically repaired left knee, Pedroia is expected to require at least a brief stint on the injured list. It's unclear if he'll be ready to come off the IL after the 10-day minimum, but the Red Sox are optimistic he'll return sooner rather than later, per Abraham.