Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Likely out until late May

Pedroia underwent surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee Wednesday, and will likely be out until the end of May in the 2018 season, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

The Red Sox stated in a press release that an estimate for Pedroia to return to game action would come in approximately seven months. Dr. Riley Williams performed the "cartilage restoration procedure" on Pedroia's knee, which had clearly been hampering the second baseman over the last month. As the offseason moves along, there is sure to be more updates on Pedroia's status, including any changes to this initial timetable.