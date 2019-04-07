Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Likely to return Tuesday

Pedroia (knee) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia is slated to play a full nine-inning game Sunday for Low-A Greenville, marking the final step in his lengthy recovery from left knee surgery. Assuming Pedroia's knee responds well to the activity, he'll rejoin the Red Sox in Boston and could enter the lineup for his season debut Tuesday. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said prior to spring training that he's hopeful Pedroia can be a 120-game player in 2019, meaning the 35-year-old is more likely to be used as part of a timeshare at the keystone rather than as a full-time starter.