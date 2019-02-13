Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Limited game load expected in 2019
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday that the Red Sox are hoping Pedroia can be a 120-game player in 2019, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Dombrowski noted that Pedroia's medical reports have been positive after the second baseman resumed a running program in January, but the organization won't count on the 35-year-old being the "150-game player" he was for much of his 13-year career. After being sidelined for all but three games of 2018 due to a pair of left knee surgeries, Pedroia seems on board with the plan to receive more frequent days off than he has in the past, with the Red Sox apparently content to mix and match with Brock Holt, Tzu-Wei Lin and Eduardo Nunez when the veteran gets a breather. The prospect of a more limited game load might remove some luster from Pedroia as a bounce-back candidate this season, though his investors surely weren't counting on 600-plus plate appearances anyway.
