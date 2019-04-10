Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Makes season debut
Pedroia made his season debut and went 1-for-4 with a single in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays.
Pedroia played his first game after missing nearly 11 months due to a knee injury. There was one mildly scary moment in the seventh inning when outfielder Teoscar Hernandez's spike got caught in Pedroia's shoelace on a stolen base attempt, but the 35-year-old second baseman was fine. Look for him to be in the lineup Thursday after an off-day Wednesday.
