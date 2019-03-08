Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Makes spring debut

Pedroia singled in his only at-bat and cleanly handled the one chance he had in the field Thursday against the Twins.

Pedroia made his spring debut Thursday, playing two innings at second base. This was his first game appearance in nearly 10 months due to knee surgery. As proof that he's feeling fine, Pedroia scurried to second on a passed ball, then scored on a double. Pedroia said he is modulating his in-game activity so as to not put a strain on the knee, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald.