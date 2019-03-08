Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Makes spring debut
Pedroia singled in his only at-bat and cleanly handled the one chance he had in the field Thursday against the Twins.
Pedroia made his spring debut Thursday, playing two innings at second base. This was his first game appearance in nearly 10 months due to knee surgery. As proof that he's feeling fine, Pedroia scurried to second on a passed ball, then scored on a double. Pedroia said he is modulating his in-game activity so as to not put a strain on the knee, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to action•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Aiming for debut Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expected to debut this week•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Nearing return•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Targets return next week•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Faces no restrictions•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
20 late round SP sleepers
If investing in non-aces isn't worth the risk, where should you get your pitchers? Chris Towers...
-
Hot springs seizing jobs?
Spring stats usually only matter as much as their manager thinks they do. But these players...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...