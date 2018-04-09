Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Making progress
Pedroia (knee) is expected to run the bases Tuesday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
Pedroia has been taking batting practice for the last month and participated in infield-outfield drills with teammates Saturday. Running the bases is seen as the final step in his recovery.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...