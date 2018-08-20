Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Making strides in rehab
Pedroia (knee) is continuing to rehab in Arizona and is said to be making strides in his rehab, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
While it sounds like his condition is improving, Pedroia remains without a timetable to resume baseball activities and appears unlikely to be a contributor for the Red Sox in September. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stated back on July 30 that he doesn't anticipate Pedroia will play again in 2018, though the team hasn't officially ruled out a return for the four-time All-Star.
