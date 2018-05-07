Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Manager sets target for return
Manager Alex Cora wants to see Pedroia (knee) play at least seven innings in back-to-back games before he's activated, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
Pedroia's played in a few non-consecutive games while in extended spring training at Boston's facility in Fort Myers (Fla.), including four innings in his most recent game. Cora said there's been no issues for Pedroia and that the second baseman is improving.
