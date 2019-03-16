Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: May not be ready for Opening Day
The Red Sox are expected to determine by Sunday whether Pedroia (knee) will be ready to play in the March 28 season opener versus the Mariners or require additional time to ramp up at extended spring training, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Since making his Grapefruit League debut March 7, Pedroia hasn't reported any setbacks with his surgically repaired left knee, but the Red Sox are still proceeding cautiously with the veteran after he was limited to just three regular-season appearances in 2018. Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, Pedroia will bat leadoff in Saturday's exhibition versus the Braves and play around five innings at second base, after which the Red Sox should decide his fate for the start of the regular season. If Pedroia is left off the Opening Day roster, he would likely be in line for only a brief stint on the injured list, thereby paving the way for Brock Holt or Eduardo Nunez to see extra starts at the keystone in the short term.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...