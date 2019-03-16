Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: May not be ready for Opening Day

The Red Sox are expected to determine by Sunday whether Pedroia (knee) will be ready to play in the March 28 season opener versus the Mariners or require additional time to ramp up at extended spring training, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Since making his Grapefruit League debut March 7, Pedroia hasn't reported any setbacks with his surgically repaired left knee, but the Red Sox are still proceeding cautiously with the veteran after he was limited to just three regular-season appearances in 2018. Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, Pedroia will bat leadoff in Saturday's exhibition versus the Braves and play around five innings at second base, after which the Red Sox should decide his fate for the start of the regular season. If Pedroia is left off the Opening Day roster, he would likely be in line for only a brief stint on the injured list, thereby paving the way for Brock Holt or Eduardo Nunez to see extra starts at the keystone in the short term.