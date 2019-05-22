Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: More work needed on rehab
Boston manager Alex Cora said Pedroia (knee) still has work to do on his rehab assignment, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
"I see the at-bats, there's still some stuff that he has to work mechanically," Cora said. "Actually I talked to him yesterday about it, he got some videos, some feedback today and he looked at it, and he was, 'OK, I'm doing that,' so hopefully he can make the adjustments throughout the process, throughout the at-bats and he can get better and better." Pedroia made his second start in the field for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, and it doesn't sound like he'll be back up with the major-league club this week, per Cora's comments. The Red Sox are in a position where they can take their time with Pedroia as Michael Chavis has been a capable fill-in starter at second base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays third straight day•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays six innings in field•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Restarting rehab Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Avoids major setback•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Setback expected to be brief•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab assignment paused•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...