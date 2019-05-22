Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: More work needed on rehab

Boston manager Alex Cora said Pedroia (knee) still has work to do on his rehab assignment, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

"I see the at-bats, there's still some stuff that he has to work mechanically," Cora said. "Actually I talked to him yesterday about it, he got some videos, some feedback today and he looked at it, and he was, 'OK, I'm doing that,' so hopefully he can make the adjustments throughout the process, throughout the at-bats and he can get better and better." Pedroia made his second start in the field for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, and it doesn't sound like he'll be back up with the major-league club this week, per Cora's comments. The Red Sox are in a position where they can take their time with Pedroia as Michael Chavis has been a capable fill-in starter at second base.