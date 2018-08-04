Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Moved to 60-day DL

Pedroia (knee) was shifted to the 60-day DL on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

This doesn't impact Pedroia's timetable since he's already spent over 60 days on the DL due to a left knee injury. His status for the rest of the year remains murky, so he should be considered out indefinitely for the time being. In a corresponding move, Ian Kinsler (hamstring) was put on the 10-day disabled list and Tony Renda was added to the active roster.