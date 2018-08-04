Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Moved to 60-day DL
Pedroia (knee) was shifted to the 60-day DL on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
This doesn't impact Pedroia's timetable since he's already spent over 60 days on the DL due to a left knee injury. His status for the rest of the year remains murky, so he should be considered out indefinitely for the time being. In a corresponding move, Ian Kinsler (hamstring) was put on the 10-day disabled list and Tony Renda was added to the active roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Status for 2018 in limbo•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return this season•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: New rehab plan•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Tweaks rehab program•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not cleared for baseball activities•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Continues to deal with inflammation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...