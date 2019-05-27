Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Moves to 60-day injured list
Pedroia's (knee) rehab assignment was put on hold after his latest setback, and he was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Knee problems have limited the veteran to just nine games over the last two seasons. He's now ineligible to return until June 17, though it's not yet clear when the Red Sox expect him to be back.
