Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Nearing rehab assignment

Pedroia (knee) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday or Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia has been recording plate appearances at extended spring training over the past few days and appears to be at the point where the Red Sox are confident his knee will hold up in minor-league action, though that will be determined during his re-evaluation with team doctors this weekend. Manager Alex Cora said that he wants to see Pedroia play at least seven innings in back-to-back games before being reinstated to the majors, but his return to Boston should materialize within the next couple weeks.