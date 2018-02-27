Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Nearing return to hitting

Pedroia (knee) is expected to begin hitting soon but is still a ways away from running the bases, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It seems as if the veteran second baseman is making decent progress in his rehab following knee surgery he underwent in October. This development doesn't come with any update on a timetable for his return, so it still seems like Pedroia will be able to return sometime in late May. More information should come forth as he makes more progress in his recovery.