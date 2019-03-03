Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Nearing return

Pedroia (knee) will undergo his most significant workout Monday since reporting to spring training, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora said Pedroia responded well to a full week of activity, but the manager wants to test the second baseman with a heavy workload Monday. To Cora, that means: "Everything. Ground balls, hit, run, everything." If Pedroia responds well to that workout, the Red Sox tentatively have him pegged to play in a game next weekend.