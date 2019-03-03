Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Nearing return
Pedroia (knee) will undergo his most significant workout Monday since reporting to spring training, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Manager Alex Cora said Pedroia responded well to a full week of activity, but the manager wants to test the second baseman with a heavy workload Monday. To Cora, that means: "Everything. Ground balls, hit, run, everything." If Pedroia responds well to that workout, the Red Sox tentatively have him pegged to play in a game next weekend.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Targets return next week•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Faces no restrictions•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Limited game load expected in 2019•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Resumes running•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Set to begin running•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Won't require surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...