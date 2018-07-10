Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: New rehab plan

Manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox are preparing a new plan for Pedroia (knee), which will be reported at some point Tuesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Pedroia has not improved as fast as the Red Sox hoped, so the team will adjust his rehabilitation regimen. "I think it's more about what we have to avoid doing, to avoid that," Cora said. "It's not only the knee, it's the other areas that we have to make adjustments as far as training or strengthening those areas so we can avoid situations like this."