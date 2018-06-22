Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not cleared for baseball activities
Pedroia (knee) has yet to be cleared to resume baseball activities, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Pedrioia was initially expected to resumed baseball activities shortly after returning to the disabled list June 2, but the left knee inflammation stemming from October 2017 surgery. A return prior to the All-Star break -- July 16-19 -- seems to be becoming increasingly unlikely for the veteran second baseman.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Continues to deal with inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Pain in knee lessening•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Still dealing with knee inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return to baseball activities soon•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Sent for MRI•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Heads to DL with knee inflammation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...