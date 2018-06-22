Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not cleared for baseball activities

Pedroia (knee) has yet to be cleared to resume baseball activities, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pedrioia was initially expected to resumed baseball activities shortly after returning to the disabled list June 2, but the left knee inflammation stemming from October 2017 surgery. A return prior to the All-Star break -- July 16-19 -- seems to be becoming increasingly unlikely for the veteran second baseman.

