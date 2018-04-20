Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not close to return

Pedroia (knee) was described Thursday as being "at the start of spring training" in terms of where he is in his rehab process, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

If this is the case, Pedroia is looking at at least another month or so before coming off the disabled list. He's been sidelined all season while recovering from knee surgery last October. Pedroia's timetable will come into focus once he starts ramping up baseball activities. Until then, look for Eduardo Nunez to see the bulk of the starts at second base for the Red Sox.