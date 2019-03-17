Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not in Sunday's lineup

Pedroia (knee) is not in the lineup for either of Boston's split-squad games Sunday, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

Pedroia will get the day off after playing Saturday for the first time since in four days. The Red Sox are expected to determine Pedroia's availability for Opening Day in the near future, and figure to make an announcement when they make the final call.

