Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not in Sunday's lineup
Pedroia (knee) is not in the lineup for either of Boston's split-squad games Sunday, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
Pedroia will get the day off after playing Saturday for the first time since in four days. The Red Sox are expected to determine Pedroia's availability for Opening Day in the near future, and figure to make an announcement when they make the final call.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays five innings•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: May not be ready for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Ramps up playing time•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays second spring game•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Increasing workload•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Makes spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...