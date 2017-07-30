Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not in Sunday's lineup
Pedroia (knee) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against Kansas City, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Eduardo Nunez will start at second base in place of Pedroia, who was scratched Saturday because of the knee and will get a second day. Pedroia's been given maintenance days here and there but it's never extended to multiple days. With Sunday's absence, he'll have been held out of the starting lineup three times in the last seven days.
