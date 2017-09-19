Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Pedroia (nose) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Orioles, according to Evan Drellich of CSN New England.
The full extent of the the injury that knocked Pedroia out of Monday's game has not been revealed just yet, but the setback will cost him at least one start. Brock Holt will cover second base Tuesday in Pedroia's absence.
