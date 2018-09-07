Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not returning in 2018

Manager Alex Cora said Pedroia (knee) will not come back this season. He added that Pedroia underwent an arthroscopic surgery in late July to clean up some scar tissue, which obviously contributed to his inability to recover in time to play for Boston in 2018, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Cora went on to say that it just came down to Pedroia "running out of time," but that the second baseman is okay with the decision and "will be ready for next year, no doubt about it." The previously unreported procedure forced Pedroia to essentially pause his rehab for a few weeks before resuming activities in Arizona in mid-August. He was able to start hitting and fielding during that time, but Cora noted that without the opportunity of rehabbing in minor-league games, there just wasn't a chance for Pedroia to come back and be a contributor in 2018. This will allow him to ease his way back from this surgery and return to 100 percent by spring training.