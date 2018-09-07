Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not returning in 2018
Manager Alex Cora said Pedroia (knee) will not come back this season. He added that Pedroia underwent an arthroscopic surgery in late July to clean up some scar tissue, which obviously contributed to his inability to recover in time to play for Boston in 2018, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Cora went on to say that it just came down to Pedroia "running out of time," but that the second baseman is okay with the decision and "will be ready for next year, no doubt about it." The previously unreported procedure forced Pedroia to essentially pause his rehab for a few weeks before resuming activities in Arizona in mid-August. He was able to start hitting and fielding during that time, but Cora noted that without the opportunity of rehabbing in minor-league games, there just wasn't a chance for Pedroia to come back and be a contributor in 2018. This will allow him to ease his way back from this surgery and return to 100 percent by spring training.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Set for check-up next week•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Making strides in rehab•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Status for 2018 in limbo•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return this season•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: New rehab plan•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...