Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Now hitting sixth Sunday
Updating a previous report, Pedroia will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter and will bat sixth Sunday against the Orioles, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pedroia had been on track for leadoff duties, but the Red Sox scrapped those plans after Jackie Bradley was scratched from the lineup. Bradley's removal will open up a spot in the outfield for Andrew Benintendi, who will fill his usual duties atop the batting order.
