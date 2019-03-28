Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Officially moves to IL

The Red Sox placed Pedroia (knee) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

The move was merely a formality prior to Thursday's season opener versus the Mariners, as manager Alex Cora confirmed March 18 that Pedroia would remain at extended spring training to continue rehabbing his surgically repaired left knee. Once Pedroia gets some more at-bats under his belt and plays back-to-back games in the field in simulated or minor-league games, he should get the call to rejoin the Red Sox. In the meantime, Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt are slated to share duties at the keystone.

