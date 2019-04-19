Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Officially placed on 10-day IL

Pedroia was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to left knee irritation, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Pedroia will need at least 10 days before returning to game action. In a corresponding move, Marcus Walden was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

