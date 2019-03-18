Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Opening year on IL
Manager Alex Cora said Monday that Pedroia (knee) will open the season on the Red Sox's injured list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Cora stressed that Pedroia has experienced no setbacks with his surgically-repaired left knee since making his Grapefruit League debut March 7, but the Red Sox want to give the veteran more time to build up after he missed nearly all of the 2018 campaign. Pedroia will continue to play in some of the Red Sox's remaining exhibitions before sticking around in Florida when the team heads north to take part in additional extended spring training games. Cora noted that the Red Sox's main goal is getting Pedroia ready to play games on back-to-back days, so once the 35-year-old is able to do that, his activation should come soon after. Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez will likely share duties at the keystone until Pedroia is ready to return from the IL.
